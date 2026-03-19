From sunbathing to water sports, Pattaya beach buzzes amid summer heat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya should prepare for hot daytime temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms today, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. The warning comes as Thailand’s upper regions continue to experience high heat while moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand brings scattered showers to the eastern provinces, including Chonburi.

For Pattaya specifically, temperatures are expected to range from 22–25°C in the early morning to a maximum of 32–37°C in the afternoon. Southeast winds will blow at 15–30 km/h, bringing occasional gusts along the coast. Residents and tourists are advised to stay hydrated, limit prolonged sun exposure during peak hours, and be cautious of sudden thunderstorms.



The department also warns that seas around Pattaya may see waves reaching up to 2 meters in areas affected by rain, so boating and water activities should be undertaken with caution.

In addition to heat and storms, air quality in the region is currently in the moderate range, so sensitive individuals may experience some irritation and are advised to monitor local conditions.

Overall, Pattaya locals and visitors should stay alert to sudden weather changes and enjoy the city safely during the hot and occasionally stormy conditions expected through the day.



































