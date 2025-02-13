Warning Issued in Pattaya – Elderly man caught stealing helmet in Wong Amat’s Soi Naklua 16

PATTAYA, Thailand – An elderly man was caught on CCTV stealing a helmet in front of a company in Soi Naklua 16, Wong Amat, on February 11, at approximately 11:25 AM.

The incident has sparked online discussions, with many questioning the legitimacy of the suspect, who was wearing a motorcycle taxi vest but lacked an identification number. Commenters raised concerns about unregistered motorcycle taxi drivers damaging the reputation of Pattaya’s legal motorbike taxi services. Some suggested stricter enforcement, similar to military registration, where only authorized individuals could wear official motorcycle taxi vests.







Local residents also noted that the man frequently operates in Soi 16, often seen riding for a ride-hailing service, with no proper identification on his vest. Many criticized his actions, saying age does not necessarily bring wisdom, and some expressed disappointment that such behavior persists in the community.

Social media users called for authorities to zoom in on the suspect’s license plate and take action, emphasizing that such incidents harm the reputation of Pattaya’s motorcycle taxi services. Others speculated that the man might not have had a spare helmet for customers, leading him to steal one instead.

With CCTV cameras widely installed in the area, many netizens were shocked at the suspect’s brazenness. Some remarked that his actions could bring shame to his family, urging him to stop such behavior before facing serious consequences.































