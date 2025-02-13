Well done Council! – Sidewalks and alternate-date parking bring order to South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s latest traffic management measures, including alternate-date parking and improved sidewalk space along South Pattaya Road, are beginning to show positive results. The city has implemented these changes to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety, and early observations suggest the initiative is making a noticeable difference.

A key component of the plan is the alternate-date parking system, which prevents vehicles from parking on both sides of the road simultaneously. This has significantly improved traffic flow along South Pattaya Road, which was previously notorious for bottlenecks. Additionally, sidewalk areas have been cleared of parked vehicles and obstacles, making it easier for pedestrians to move around.







From a tourist perspective, the difference is clearly visible. “After visiting Friendship Supermarket a week ago and Tukcom today, I was impressed by how much the traffic situation has improved. Cars and motorbikes are moving more smoothly, and crossing the road is now much easier. However, while walking down the stairs from Tukcom onto the sidewalk, I nearly had a close call with an elderly woman riding a motorcycle on the pavement. Thankfully, I always look both ways—even on the sidewalk! But aside from that, the changes have definitely been effective.”

“Overall, it’s great to see Pattaya City Council taking action to manage traffic and enhance pedestrian safety. While there are still challenges to be addressed, such as motorbikes using sidewalks, the improvements are a step in the right direction. Well done, Pattaya Council!”





































