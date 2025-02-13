Tourist experiences with Pattaya sidewalks – A hazardous journey through the city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, Thailand, known for its vibrant nightlife and picturesque beaches, has long been a favorite destination for tourists. However, a common complaint that many visitors share is the state of the sidewalks, which continue to pose a significant hazard for pedestrians.

Tourists frequently express frustration with the uneven, cluttered, and poorly maintained walkways, often obstructed by street vendors, parked motorcycles, and overgrown vegetation. For those unfamiliar with the area, navigating these sidewalks can be both tricky and dangerous. Many have reported tripping or nearly falling due to cracks and raised tiles, while others warn about the lack of proper lighting at night, which makes walking even more perilous.







“I’ve been coming here since 1998, and honestly, nothing has changed for the better when it comes to sidewalks,” one long-time visitor shared. This sentiment echoes the experiences of many others who have watched Pattaya’s infrastructure evolve, but the sidewalks seem to remain largely neglected, despite the growing number of tourists each year.

While some areas have seen improvements, the sidewalks on popular streets like South Pattaya Road and Beach Road still leave much to be desired. The narrow paths often force pedestrians to walk on the road, putting them in danger of being hit by passing motorcycles or cars. Tourists, especially the elderly, children, or those with mobility challenges, are particularly at risk.



Despite efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, tourists continue to highlight the need for better planning, safer walkways, and a more pedestrian-friendly environment. As Pattaya looks to grow as a global tourist destination, the state of its sidewalks should be a key focus to ensure the safety and comfort of all who visit.































