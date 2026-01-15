Warning issued after foreign pickpocket gang targets victim in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have issued a warning to residents and tourists on Jan 14 after a foreign national reported being robbed by a group of foreign pickpockets who allegedly used a friendly approach to gain trust before stealing cash and fleeing the scene in Pattaya.

The victim filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police after the incident, which occurred at around 7:00 a.m. on January 13 near a side street close to Marine Hotel in South Pattaya. According to the report, two foreign suspects approached the victim, engaged in casual conversation, joked around, and created a sense of familiarity before discreetly pickpocketing the victim.







The suspects allegedly stole 1,500 Australian dollars along with 1,500 baht in Thai currency, causing losses amounting to tens of thousands of baht, before making a quick escape.

The victim later provided multiple CCTV clips from nearby cameras to the media and police. The footage reportedly shows two well-dressed foreign men walking together, appearing credible and non-threatening. One suspect distracted the victim while the other carried out the theft. The pair were later seen fleeing the area on a motorcycle.





After discovering the cash was missing, the victim immediately reported the incident to Pattaya City Police, who are now reviewing CCTV footage and tracking the suspects.

The victim has urged the public and tourists to remain vigilant, warning that even in busy tourist areas and community zones, criminals may attempt such crimes. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has relevant information is encouraged to contact the police promptly to help prevent further incidents.



































