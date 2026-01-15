Rescue teams recover young influencer’s body from Mabprachan Reservoir in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue divers recovered the body of a 28-year-old male influencer from Mabprachan Reservoir, East Pattaya, on Wednesday night (Jan 14) after an intensive search lasting more than two hours. The victim, identified as Chaitana Butphachee, was reported missing after going out alone to test a newly purchased fiberglass boat.

Authorities were alerted earlier when a concerned citizen spotted an unattended boat drifting in the middle of the reservoir and a pickup truck parked unusually long along the shoreline. Unable to locate the boat’s owner, officials feared an accident and launched a search operation.







At around 10:36 p.m., divers located the body submerged in the reservoir and brought it ashore. Preliminary examinations found no signs of foul play. The scene was marked by grief as the victim’s girlfriend, Panadda Promphisen, 28, broke down in tears while awaiting confirmation.

Ms. Panadda told police she had been unable to contact her boyfriend and knew only that he had recently purchased a boat. She said she had tried to dissuade him from testing it alone due to a prior medical condition, but he insisted on going ahead.



The boat seller, Panyapong, 29, said he had known the victim for only two days and sold him the boat for 4,000 baht. He accompanied the victim to the reservoir for an initial test and advised him to wear a life jacket before leaving the area. He later learned of the incident through an official livestream and returned to the scene.

Police documented the site and transferred the body to Banglamung Hospital, where it will be held pending funeral arrangements by the family.



































