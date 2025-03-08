Warning for summer storms and flashfloods in Pattaya, Bangkok and surrounding areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across the lower northern, northeastern, central regions, including Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and the eastern region. These storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, strong gusts, and hail in some areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours (March 8) indicates that the lower northern, northeastern, central regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinities, will experience summer storms. These will bring thunderstorms, strong gusts, and potential hail, with possible lightning strikes. This weather is caused by a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over the northeastern region and the South China Sea, while Thailand’s upper regions remain hot. The southeast and southern winds are bringing moisture into the country, which is contributing to the storms.







The public is urged to stay cautious of these storms, avoid travelling through areas experiencing heavy thunderstorms, and refrain from staying outdoors, especially under large trees, unstable structures, or billboards. Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage. Health precautions should also be taken as the weather changes.

The winds over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea will intensify, leading to increased rainfall in the southern region. For seafarers, the Gulf will have waves up to 1 meter, while the Andaman Sea will have waves under 1 meter. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could reach more than 2 meters. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding air quality, the accumulation of dust and haze in the northern and northeastern regions is currently moderate, but it is expected to decrease due to stronger winds in the area.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Hot during the day with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area and strong gusts in some locations. Minimum temperature: 25-27°C, Maximum temperature: 32-37°C. Wind: South winds at 10-25 km/h.

Northern Region: Generally hot with some clouds, and 10% of the area may see thunderstorms and strong gusts. Minimum temperature: 15-24°C, Maximum temperature: 33-39°C. Wind: Southwest winds at 5-15 km/h.







Northeastern Region: 40% chance of thunderstorms with strong winds and hail in some areas, especially in provinces such as Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen. Minimum temperature: 18-24°C, Maximum temperature: 32-36°C. Wind: Northeast winds at 15-30 km/h.

Central Region: Hot during the day with thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, with strong winds and hail in some areas. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C, Maximum temperature: 35-39°C. Wind: South winds at 10-25 km/h.

Eastern Region: Hot during the day with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, some heavy rainfall with strong winds and hail. Minimum temperature: 24-27°C, Maximum temperature: 30-37°C. Wind: Southeast winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves will be under 1 meter, with waves up to 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.







Southern Region (East Coast): 20% chance of thunderstorms with strong gusts in some areas, especially in provinces like Phetchaburi and Songkhla. Minimum temperature: 22-25°C, Maximum temperature: 31-35°C. Wind: Southeast winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves will be under 1 meter, with waves over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): Hot during the day with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. Minimum temperature: 23-26°C, Maximum temperature: 32-36°C. Wind: East winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves will be under 1 meter, with waves over 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms.























