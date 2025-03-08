On Duty to Protect in Pattaya – Na Jomtien Police enhance security with round-the-clock crime prevention efforts

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Na Jomtien Police Department, led by Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Chaimet Chaiwannarut, and Pol. Lt. Col. Prakart Manan, along with a team of patrol officers, carried out intensified surveillance to ensure public safety and prevent criminal activity. The team focused on safeguarding both local residents and tourists, ensuring a peaceful and secure environment in the area.

This initiative follows the directive from Pol. Col. Pattana Robru, the Chief of Na Jomtien Police Station, who emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism among officers while ensuring a 24-hour commitment to public service. The police are dedicated to upholding law and order in the community, preventing crime, and boosting public confidence in the safety of their environment.







“Police are always ready to serve and protect the public, ensuring safety 24 hours a day,” stated Pol. Lt. Col. Chaimet.

The patrol team’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance crime prevention and maintain public peace in the Na Jomtien area, contributing to the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors.























