Pattaya Traffic Police step up action against double parking, and vendors blocking roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Phanuphong Nimsuwan, Traffic Police Officer of Pattaya City Police Station, along with his team, carried out a crackdown on traffic violations involving illegal parking, double parking, and vendors blocking roads in Pattaya. This operation targeted various groups, including public transport drivers (such as the two-row cooperative buses and taxi cooperatives), and street vendors with pushcarts, which have long been an issue in the city, causing traffic congestion and hindering local commuters and tourists.

The team conducted patrols along Pattaya Beach Road, where two-row cooperative buses and taxis often park indiscriminately, blocking traffic lanes. Additionally, street vendors, particularly in tourist-heavy areas and narrow lanes, have been causing further disruptions to the flow of traffic.







Pol. Lt. Col. Phanuphong recognized that the growing number of vehicles and vendors in these areas were causing persistent traffic issues and that this problem needed immediate attention. The Pattaya traffic police have been intensifying their enforcement efforts 24/7 and plan to maintain their vigilance, especially as the city prepares for the upcoming Pattaya Music Festival 2025, expected to attract large numbers of tourists over four weeks.

Residents shared their concerns and frustrations about the recurring traffic problems, pointing out that while the police enforce measures during large events or festivals, the situation often returns to normal afterward. Some residents expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of consistent enforcement, especially concerning app-based ride-hailing services and public transport drivers who continue to break traffic laws.



Despite these complaints, many also showed appreciation for the police’s efforts, urging them to continue working on improving traffic conditions year-round, not just during major events. Some comments expressed frustration over the lack of improvement in certain areas, like around Central Marina, where illegal parking continues to disrupt traffic flow.

To report issues or request assistance, residents and visitors can contact the Chonburi Police via their Facebook page or hotlines (038-275576 and 061-294-9700).




































