‘Pattaya Music Festival 2025’ – live performances on Fridays and Saturdays in March, beach road closing March 7-8

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready, Pattaya music lovers and Thai music enthusiasts! The Pattaya Music Festival 2025 is here, and it’s bringing top-notch musical performances from across Thailand! This year’s lineup features renowned artists on six stages, showcasing the best of local talent and exciting performances. Pattaya Beach Road from Dolphin Roundabout to central Pattaya intersection will be closed on March 7 and 8 from 3 PM until 1 AM.

Event Details:

Dates: Every Friday and Saturday, from March 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22







Locations:

Main Stage (Central Pattaya) March 7-8

Beach Road Pattaya Soi 6 March 7-8

Dusit Stage (North Pattaya) March 7-8

Jomtien Beach March 14-15

Lan Pho Park, Naklua March 21-22

Koh Larn March 22

This year, Pattaya is ready to rock with six incredible stages, promising a vibrant atmosphere and high-energy performances. And the best part…Admission is FREE for all stages! Enjoy music, dance, and entertainment without spending a dime.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate music fest—join us in Pattaya and experience the excitement of live performances all month long!



































