Walking Street signboards removed before installing underground power cables

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City engineers started to remove signboards in Walking Street on July 14, as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance the orderliness of the surroundings. This regulatory measure precedes the underground installation of power lines and communication cables. The objective is to improve the overall aesthetics of the area while maintaining safety protocols such as such as unobstructed access for emergency vehicles and firefighting trucks.







This initiative is a key component of the city’s comprehensive electricity system development project, specifically the placing of communication cables underground. During the past few years, road excavations and simultaneous improvements to pedestrian pathways were carried out, causing considerable inconvenience to residents and businesses in and around Walking Street.







The project has now progressed to the final stages of cable installation, with plans for the removal of electric poles in July. Temporary closures will be implemented in certain sections of the area to facilitate smooth execution. However, delivery vehicles for local shops will still be permitted access during morning hours, although some areas may be cordoned off to ensure the safety of the workers involved. The project is expected to be fully completed within a two-month timeframe.























