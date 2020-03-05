Saudi man assaulted over motorbike in South Pattaya

Pattaya police are searching for three men who knocked out a Saudi man over a motorbike dispute.

Abdallah M. Alshiha, 36, was found unconscious with cuts and a hand injury in front of a Middle Eastern restaurant on Soi Yensabai March 3. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital for treatment.







Multiple witnesses, who shot video of the assault on their mobile phones instead of helping the besieged foreigner, said two Thai men assaulted Alshiha after accusing him of selling a motorbike he rented. A third man later arrived, claiming to be a police inspector and threatened people not to go to police or the media. The three then fled the scene.

Police are investigating.



























