Walking Pattaya’s streets remains a challenge despite mayor’s campaigns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite ongoing efforts by the city administration to improve cleanliness and enforce parking rules, residents and visitors say Pattaya still faces significant challenges in reclaiming public spaces for pedestrians and maintaining order on its streets.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet’s administration has launched continuous campaigns to clear sidewalks and roads of illegally parked vehicles, street clutter, and obstructions. City officials have emphasized that their mission is to return public areas to pedestrians and ensure orderly streets. Campaign slogans such as “We clear anything, big or small, wherever we find it” reflect the city’s zero-tolerance approach to illegal parking and encroachment.







Despite these efforts, public comments reveal that enforcement is still inconsistent and selective. Residents complain that motorbikes, rental vehicles, and vendors continue to occupy sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. Several highlighted hot spots include Soi Lenkee, Soi Wat Sawangfah (Amorn Market entrance), Soi Kho Phai 11, Thepprasit Road, Naklua, Jomtien Beach, and the front of major hotels such as VC Hotel, Arcadia Resort, and Continental. Some commenters noted that certain areas are dominated by influential or repeat offenders, leaving locals frustrated with perceived favoritism or gaps in enforcement.

“Good job clearing Thepprasit Road, but almost no lane is left for vehicles to pass,” one resident noted, urging authorities to extend enforcement to Jomtien Beach and other congested streets. Another wrote, “Even public streets are treated as private property by some, especially near beach areas and marketplaces. Enforcement must be consistent.”





While the administration has received praise for returning some spaces to pedestrians, the recurring issues show that Pattaya’s street management is far from complete. Residents insist that without sustained, systematic enforcement and attention to all streets—not just high-profile areas—problems will persist, from illegal parking and motorbike rentals to blocked sidewalks and public safety hazards.

The city has made progress, but public sentiment suggests that Pattaya still has a lot of work to do before it can truly claim orderly, safe, and accessible streets for both locals and tourists.



































