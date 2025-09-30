Thief steals 50,000 baht and valuables from woman at Pattaya bar

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mrs. Tiwanan Thadong, 48, from Nong Khai province, filed a complaint with an investigator at Pattaya Police Station at 3:10 a.m. on September 29 after being robbed at Jan Bar in Soi New Plaza on the Second Road.

Mrs. Tiwanan reported that around 1:30 a.m., she was enjoying drinks with foreign friends when she left her brown shoulder bag on a wooden table. As closing time approached, she discovered the bag missing. Inside were an iPhone 12 Plus, an iPhone 11, €50 in cash, an Omega wristwatch valued at approximately 50,000 baht, and several important personal documents.







CCTV footage reviewed by the bar showed a tall male suspect arriving on a motorcycle, parking beside the bar, and quickly taking the bag. He wore a long-sleeve black shirt, black shorts, a full-face helmet, and a protective mask before fleeing immediately on his motorcycle.

Police have recorded the victim’s statement and are reviewing nearby CCTV to trace the suspect’s escape. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the thief and bring him to justice.



































