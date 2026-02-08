Voters turn out in force for election and referendum in Pattaya from early morning

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lively atmosphere marked the opening hours of the general election and national referendum in Pattaya on Sunday, Feb 8, as large numbers of voters turned out at polling stations from early morning.

At 8:00 a.m., reporters observed long queues forming at Polling Units 6–9 in Constituency 8, located beneath the classroom building of Pattaya City School 2 in Naklua. The four polling stations saw steady streams of voters shortly after the ballot boxes officially opened, creating a bustling and enthusiastic scene.







At Polling Unit 6, Constituency 8, Samrerng Kiatpiriya, 85, became the first voter to cast his ballot immediately after polls opened. Speaking to reporters, the elderly voter said he was delighted to once again exercise his right to vote and expressed hope that “good people” would be elected to parliament. He said he had never missed an election in his life and remained hopeful that his preferred political party would have the opportunity to govern the country.

Despite the strong turnout, some voters voiced concerns about logistical issues at polling stations. Several said directional signs were too small, making it difficult to locate their assigned polling units. Others pointed to the long walking distance — nearly 200 metres from the main road — which posed challenges for elderly voters and people with disabilities.



One such case was Thasanee Anusit, 83, who has health problems and relies on a walking stick. She said it took her nearly 20 minutes to walk to her polling station. Upon arrival, she needed to sit and rest before police officers stationed at the unit assisted her into the voting booth.

Meanwhile, at the Banglamung District multipurpose building — designated for voters who had registered for advance voting or out-of-constituency voting on Feb 1 — large crowds were also seen lining up from early morning to cast their referendum ballots. Most were residents from other provinces who currently live and work in Chonburi.

Election officials said overall voting proceeded smoothly, with strong public participation reflecting high interest in both the election and the referendum.



































