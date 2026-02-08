Pattaya Deputy Mayor attends TCEB Strategic Direction 2026 briefing to drive Thailand as global MICE hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn attended the launch of the TCEB Strategic Direction 2026: “From Change that Matters to Impact that Lasts” on Thursday at the Rotal Manee Kha Ballroom, 14th floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Feb 5.

The event was organised by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and brought together senior government officials, industry leaders and key stakeholders from across the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) sector.







Presiding over the event was Pasu Loharajun, Chairman of the TCEB Board, alongside TCEB executives including Supawan Teerarat, President of TCEB, and Vice Presidents Charuwan Suwansarn, Suratsanu Thongmee, and Saranroj Suthatchuto, who jointly presented and discussed Thailand’s MICE development direction for fiscal year 2026.

The strategic plan outlines TCEB’s roadmap in line with government policy, positioning the MICE industry as a key economic engine to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness. The goal is to elevate the country as a Global MICE Hub and a Gateway to Asia, while delivering long-term economic and social impact.



Key focus areas of the strategy include overseas market development, domestic marketing innovation, organisational development, and enhanced public–private sector collaboration to ensure sustainable growth of Thailand’s MICE industry.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat’s participation highlights Pattaya’s role as one of Thailand’s leading tourism and MICE destinations. The city continues to strengthen cooperation with national agencies to enhance its image and capacity as an international MICE destination, supporting Thailand’s broader ambition to become a regional and global hub for high-value events.



































