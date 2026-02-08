Pattaya braces for isolated thunderstorms as cooler air mass hits northeast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and Thailand’s eastern region are expected to see partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, as a new moderate to fairly strong cold air mass from China spreads southward, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

While the main impact of the cold surge will be felt in the Northeast — where strong winds and a temperature drop of 1–3°C are forecast — the eastern region, including Pattaya, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, may experience scattered thunderstorms covering about 20% of the area.







In Pattaya and surrounding coastal areas, temperatures are expected to range from 23–25°C in the morning to 31–36°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 15–30 km/h. Sea conditions remain generally calm, with waves below one metre near shore, but waves may exceed 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The TMD said moisture carried by southerly and southeasterly winds from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea is contributing to unstable weather over the eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Residents and tourists in Pattaya are advised to stay alert for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and possible lightning, especially in the afternoon and evening. Small boat operators and fishermen should exercise caution during thunderstorms, when sea conditions can worsen rapidly.



Elsewhere, the Northeast will see noticeably cooler mornings with strong winds, while the South continues to experience isolated thunderstorms under the influence of the northeast monsoon. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves may reach 1–2 metres, and exceed 2 metres during storms, prompting warnings for mariners to navigate with care.

The Meteorological Department also urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health as temperatures fluctuate, and advised farmers to prepare for possible damage to crops and livestock from strong winds and unseasonal rain.



































