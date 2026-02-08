Pattaya City officers step in to assist two sisters and infant found sleeping in public area

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal officers have intervened to ensure the safety and wellbeing of two sisters and an 11-month-old child who were found sleeping in a public area in central Pattaya, Feb 8.

Acting under the city’s welfare and public safety mandate, Pattaya City enforcement officers conducted an on-site inspection after receiving reports of the family staying near Soi 4, central Pattaya intersection, behind a Foodland supermarket.







Following the assessment, officers coordinated with social development agencies to provide appropriate assistance. The two women and the infant were transferred to Ban Mit Maitri Chonburi, under the Department of Social Development and Welfare, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, where they will receive care and support in accordance with official procedures.

City officials said the action reflects Pattaya’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and improving quality of life for all residents, particularly children and families at risk.

Authorities also stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation to ensure that assistance is provided with compassion, dignity, and long-term support.



































