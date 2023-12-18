Honest restaurant staff returns money to careless tourists

A group of tourists who left a bag full of foreign currency at a restaurant in Na Klua area were lucky to have their money returned to them, thanks to the honesty and goodwill of the restaurant staff.

The incident happened on December 13, when four tourists, two women and two men who looked like they were from the Middle East, dined at the Moom Aroi, a popular seafood restaurant by the sea. They left a white bag under table number 192, which contained 9,275 Dirhams from the United Arab Emirates and 105 US Dollars, equivalent to about 100,000 Thai Baht.







The bag was found the next day by Sonya Kayandee, a waitress from Myanmar who works at the restaurant. She reported the find to the restaurant director, who checked the CCTV footage and confirmed that the bag belonged to the tourists who had left the night before. However, no one had contacted the restaurant to claim the lost money.

The restaurant staff decided to turn over the bag to the police, hoping that they could locate the owners and return their money. On December 15, they delivered the bag to an investigating officer at the Banglamung Police Station. The officer thanked them for their honesty and said that he would use the CCTV footage to identify and contact the tourists.







The restaurant staff said that they were happy to do the right thing and hoped that the tourists would get their money back soon. They said that they wanted to show the world that Thailand is a hospitable and honest country, and that they were proud to work at the Moom Aroi restaurant, which has high ethical standards. The police officer praised the restaurant staff for their act of integrity and said that they were an example of the positive side of human nature.





























