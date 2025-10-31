Viral clip shows transgender women brawling in Pattaya street, locals forced to stop cars

PATTAYA, Thailand — A video circulating on social media shows a group of transgender women fighting in the middle of the street in Soi Ko Phai 2, South Pattaya on October 29. The post jokingly noted that no one was seriously hurt thanks to three layers of stockings and thick cream applied to the skin, but the incident has sparked concern among residents and visitors.







The clip shows both groups shouting and cheering loudly, seemingly unconcerned about nearby homes or passing vehicles. Local drivers had to stop for several minutes as the fight blocked the street, while multiple parked cars were at risk of damage. The incident reportedly took place near the back of Soda 789 bar, drawing public attention and criticism for harming Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.



According to local residents, the fight appeared to be over a dispute involving a bar patron, humorously described online as “The battle for a bar man.” The video shows a chaotic scene with no serious injuries, as participants relied on thick layers of cream and stockings for protection.

Residents are urging Pattaya City Police to investigate, hold those responsible accountable under the law, and implement measures to prevent such violent incidents in the future.



































