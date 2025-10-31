South Pattaya Road odd-even parking rules improve traffic flow and city order

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s new “odd-even” parking system on South Pattaya Road is showing early success, with both residents and tourists cooperating to keep traffic moving smoothly. Implemented from October 1, the system regulates which side of the street vehicles can park depending on the date, helping reduce congestion and improve overall order in the busy tourist district.







A field survey on October 30 confirmed that motorists are following the guidelines along the stretch from Suea Sarn Intersection to the South Pattaya junction. Traffic officers are actively providing guidance, and the majority of drivers are complying with the alternating parking rules. This has eased congestion, especially during peak hours, and improved road safety for both locals and visitors.



Parking on South Pattaya Road now follows an odd-even day system from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say if the program continues to receive positive feedback, similar measures may be introduced on other key roads in Pattaya to further enhance traffic management and improve the city’s appeal as a tourist destination.



































