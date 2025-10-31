Pattaya pushes forward with public restroom construction at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand — City officials have confirmed that the long-awaited public restroom project at Bali Hai Pier is back on track. The previous contractor has been dismissed, and the project is now moving forward through an electronic bidding process (e-bidding) to hire a new construction firm.

Authorities emphasized that the project will follow all legal procedures to ensure transparency and prioritize public benefit. Officials assured residents and visitors that once a contractor is selected, the restroom facilities will be completed as planned.



































