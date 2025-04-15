Violent clash on Pattaya Beach as trans woman fights off knife-wielding impostor posing as officer

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking altercation broke out on Pattaya Beach near the old pier at South Pattaya (close to Walking Street entrance). A viral video posted by the Facebook page “Khao Wong Nai” captured the chaos as a transgender woman with blonde hair (LGBTQ+) defended herself from a knife attack by a man wearing a black vest, who appeared to be impersonating an officer.







The video shows the trans woman hurling a glass bottle and repeatedly striking the man with a wooden stick in self-defense, while the man slashed at her wildly with a knife. Onlookers, including tourists, tried to intervene, and some locals shouted for someone to “call the police.” Eventually, the two parties separated.

According to the video caption, the man had allegedly been attempting to search a foreign tourist’s bag under the guise of law enforcement when the trans woman intervened. In the comments section, the woman described how she witnessed the man pulling sunglasses from a sleeping tourist’s bag and confronting him by saying, “Why are you going through his stuff? Who are you? Let him sleep in peace!” The man reportedly shouted back, “Why are you interfering?” She responded with a curse, prompting the man to chase her with a knife. She retaliated with a glass bottle.



Non (alias), a 32-year-old jet ski staff member, confirmed the incident occurred late at night on April 12. He claimed the knife-wielding man is a local vagrant known for impersonating officials and targeting foreign tourists for fake searches. Those who try to intervene are often threatened or attacked. Despite multiple reports to authorities, no official action has been taken due to a lack of formal complaints.

Pattaya City Police confirmed they have yet to receive any official complaints related to the incident. However, local sources revealed that the man is a former guard affiliated with the Red Shirt political group (UDD) and has recently been seen frequently along South Pattaya Beach, exhibiting erratic behavior suggestive of substance abuse. He is known for repeatedly impersonating officers to approach tourists and has even been previously assaulted by locals in a vigilante-style response—but continues to reoffend.



























