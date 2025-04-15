Enjoy a smooth Songkran trip in Pattaya – Check real-time traffic with over 400 CCTV cameras

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya offers over 400 CCTV cameras for real-time traffic updates during Songkran.

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran festivities heat up in Pattaya, authorities are reminding travelers to stay safe and avoid traffic headaches by checking live road conditions through the city’s real-time CCTV system. With over 400 cameras installed throughout Pattaya, visitors can now monitor traffic flow and congestion before heading out.

The system, accessible online via a dedicated link, provides instant access to live feeds from key roads and intersections across the city. This tool aims to help both locals and tourists better plan their travel routes during one of the busiest holiday periods in Thailand.

To check real-time traffic, users can simply click this link:
https://liff.line.me/1655268398-0VWZRdqz/live-cctv


Tourists are encouraged to check road conditions before heading out to water fight hotspots.

The live CCTV system helps ease congestion and supports safe travel during the holiday.

Access the real-time traffic camera network easily via the official LINE link provided.


Scan QR code here.












