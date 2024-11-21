Myanmar cleaner injured while breaking up a fight in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 33-year-old Myanmar cleaner was injured while attempting to intervene in a fight between guests at the Sota Residence Hotel on Phratamnak road in Pattaya on November 20. The cleaner was accidentally stabbed in the arm by a knife. She lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital after being provided with first aid by rescue workers.







According to her supervisor, Ms. May, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the cleaner was called to break up a dispute in the hallway. The cleaner was inadvertently injured during the altercation. When the supervisor arrived, the worker had already passed out from the injury.

The police have recorded the evidence, and the cleaner was transferred to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have advised her to file a report with the police at a later time.

































