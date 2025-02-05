Vietnamese Hairdressers Arrested – Public curious about foreigners increasingly working illegally in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police officers conducted an operation to inspect foreign workers illegally employed in Pattaya, focusing on businesses in the tourism and service sectors. This crackdown was carried out under the provisions of the 2008 Tourist Business and Guide Act and the 1979 Immigration Act.

The operation followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen about foreign nationals illegally working in a beauty salon on a street near the railway, in the area of Soi Noen Plab Wan, East Pattaya. Upon arriving, authorities found Vietnamese nationals working as hairdressers at the salon. The police immediately identified themselves, checked their documents, and found that the foreign workers were employed illegally in Thailand, a profession prohibited for foreigners under Thai law. The three Vietnamese hairdressers were arrested and taken for questioning.







This action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure foreign workers in Thailand comply with the country’s labor laws. The police have stressed that foreigners without the proper work permits will be held accountable and face legal action.

Questions were raised over the businesses in Thailand that are regulated by various laws, including restrictions on foreign ownership and employment. Foreigners can open businesses like restaurants or retail shops, but there are specific regulations, such as the Foreign Business Act, that restrict foreign ownership in certain sectors.

Foreigners must also ensure they comply with immigration and work permit laws. For example, Chinese or other foreigners wishing to start businesses in Thailand must meet financial requirements and legal processes. On the other hand, individuals from countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos often come to Thailand for labor-intensive jobs but must adhere to work permits and regulations to avoid legal issues.





































