Push for public use of Soi 6 area in Pattaya amid ongoing infrastructure and traffic challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet together key officials met with representatives from the public including Vice President of the Pattaya City Council and Council members. The purpose of the meeting was to address the ongoing efforts to turn the Soi 6 (Yotsak) and Soi 6/1 areas into public spaces to be utilized for the benefit of the community.

During the meeting, the Mayor instructed relevant officials to closely monitor the situation regarding the ownership and legalities surrounding these areas. The goal is to ensure that these spaces are used appropriately and in accordance with regulations, benefiting the public and preventing misuse or private appropriation. This project is part of a broader initiative to improve urban spaces in Pattaya for local residents and visitors alike.







In addition to the discussion on public space utilization, residents and members of the public also raised ongoing concerns regarding the city’s infrastructure, particularly the condition of local roads and traffic management. Many individuals voiced frustrations about the poorly maintained roads in key areas such as Sukhumvit Road and Soi 6. Complaints were centered on potholes, uneven surfaces, and the overall state of disrepair, which causes difficulties for drivers and pedestrians alike. It was emphasized that, as Pattaya is a major tourist destination, the state of the roads does not reflect its status as a world-class city.

Another critical issue raised during the meeting was the lack of effective parking regulations in some areas. Local residents noted that vehicles, including motorcycles and vendor carts, often occupy spaces intended for pedestrians, causing significant obstructions on narrow streets like Soi 6. This not only impedes traffic flow but also creates safety hazards for pedestrians. Participants called for stricter enforcement of parking restrictions to ensure that roads remain accessible to both vehicles and pedestrians.



One of the key proposals discussed was the implementation of “no-parking” zones along major roads and in crowded areas like Soi 6, to create safer and more efficient environments for both traffic and foot traffic. Several residents urged the local government to improve urban planning, focusing on pedestrian-friendly infrastructure that prioritizes the flow of people over vehicles, especially in the central tourist areas.

Public comments also highlighted the need for a more organized approach to street vendors, some of whom were criticized for occupying sidewalks and obstructing traffic. There were calls for stricter regulation of these businesses to ensure that they do not hinder pedestrian movement or contribute to congestion.







Several other suggestions were put forward by local residents, such as improving the surfaces of major roads like Sukhumvit and Pattaya Second Road to prevent further damage and increase traffic safety. Some also recommended revisiting ongoing development projects, including those at the Post Office area and along other heavy traffic streets, to ensure that the roads are fully restored to a safe and functional condition.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from the Mayor to take further action on both the space utilization proposal for Soi 6 (Yotsak) and the ongoing infrastructure issues raised by the public. Local officials will continue to monitor and implement solutions to improve the quality of life for Pattaya’s residents and visitors, with a focus on road repairs, better traffic management, and maintaining public spaces for shared use.





































