Romance scam suspect, ‘Nune Roi Na’, arrested for fraud over 4 million baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police apprehended Phinyapak (29), also known by the alias “Nune Roi Na” (or Nune a Hundred Faces), a suspect in a large-scale romance scam, accused of defrauding victims out of more than 4 million Baht.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed at Laem Chabang Police Station in Chonburi, where a victim reported being deceived by the suspect. The victim had met "Nune" through Tinder and continued conversations over Line, where Nune built a trusting relationship with the victim by pretending to care and presenting fabricated personal tragedies to ask for money. These included claims of financial struggles, the death of a parent, police detentions, and the need for bail money.







Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that Nune Roi Na used various fake photos and different aliases to trick the victims, sometimes claiming to be a teacher, nurse, businesswoman, or a vendor. In one case, she used a different identity each time she communicated. When questioned about the inconsistencies, Nune explained that the changes were due to different camera angles.

Authorities also found evidence on Nune's devices, including Line conversations that indicated she had previously defrauded people by claiming to be in various professions such as a teacher, nurse, and logistics operator. Phinyapak had been imprisoned before in Ubon Ratchathani and had four outstanding warrants for fraud and violations of the Computer Crimes Act.



The fraud caused damages amounting to about 4 million Baht. Nune, who had been hiding in Sriracha, Chonburi, was eventually arrested. During questioning, Nune admitted to being the person in the arrest warrants but denied most of the charges, explaining that victims willingly gave money due to affection, except for the fraud charge in Ubon Ratchathani, where she allegedly promised a job placement for a friend and demanded a processing fee.

Nune is now in custody at Rayong Provincial Court, where legal proceedings will continue.































