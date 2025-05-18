Vendors clash over space and customers on popular Pattaya Beach, prompting police response

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were called to a well-known beach in Na Jomtien after a heated dispute broke out between local food vendors who were seen arguing and fighting over selling space and tourists in full view of visitors. The incident prompted Pol. Col. Pattana Robroo, superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, to personally intervene and inspect the scene.

The altercation, which took place on a public beach, sparked public concern and frustration. Authorities reminded vendors that the beach is a shared space, not a “boxing ring,” and stressed that such conflicts must end with this generation. Officers also urged all sellers to maintain public order and ensure that tourism is not negatively affected by personal disputes.

Public comments online reflected a mixture of sarcasm, support for law-abiding vendors, and frustration at recurring vendor disputes. Some users criticized the tolerance of street vendors operating without regulation, while others expressed disappointment at seeing fellow Thais fight so publicly.







































