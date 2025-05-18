Vendors clash over space and customers on popular Pattaya Beach, prompting police response

By Pattaya Mail
Tensions flare: Vendors argue loudly over selling space in front of confused beachgoers.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were called to a well-known beach in Na Jomtien after a heated dispute broke out between local food vendors who were seen arguing and fighting over selling space and tourists in full view of visitors. The incident prompted Pol. Col. Pattana Robroo, superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, to personally intervene and inspect the scene.

The altercation, which took place on a public beach, sparked public concern and frustration. Authorities reminded vendors that the beach is a shared space, not a “boxing ring,” and stressed that such conflicts must end with this generation. Officers also urged all sellers to maintain public order and ensure that tourism is not negatively affected by personal disputes.

Public comments online reflected a mixture of sarcasm, support for law-abiding vendors, and frustration at recurring vendor disputes. Some users criticized the tolerance of street vendors operating without regulation, while others expressed disappointment at seeing fellow Thais fight so publicly.


Police step in: Na Jomtien police vow to restore order and prevent future conflicts.

Public discontent: Online commenters call for proper regulation and fairness for licensed businesses.

A shared space, not a fight zone: Authorities remind vendors that public beaches are for everyone.














