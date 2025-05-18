Pattaya bars under watch in national push for alcohol regulation compliance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Entertainment venues and nightlife establishments in Pattaya are being urged to ensure full compliance with alcohol licensing laws, following a recent crackdown in Nonthaburi that exposed widespread violations. Over 100 venues across all six districts in Nonthaburi were found operating without the required excise tax registration and alcohol sales permits.

On May 17, the Nonthaburi Excise Department dispatched a task force to carry out surprise inspections at entertainment venues in Bang Yai and Bang Bua Thong districts. Acting on intelligence reports, officials inspected four establishments suspected of violating the Excise Tax Act.







Three of the four venues were found serving alcohol past midnight. Although no illegal or untaxed alcohol was discovered, two establishments lacked proper excise registration—mandatory under Section 32 of the 2017 Excise Tax Act. Violators face penalties under Section 184 for failing to register at least 30 days before beginning operations.

One prominent case involved a well-known bar on Rattanathibet Road in Bang Bua Thong, which was found to be serving alcohol without the appropriate sales license. Another venue, styled in a 1990s theme and located in Bang Yai, was similarly unregistered. Managers of both venues were fined and ordered to comply with legal procedures.

Authorities revealed that more than 100 entertainment establishments in Nonthaburi remain unregistered, raising concerns about public safety, regulatory compliance, and loss of government revenue.

Implications for Pattaya

As a leading nightlife and tourism hub, Pattaya is now under heightened scrutiny. Local authorities are expected to intensify inspections to ensure venues possess valid alcohol sales permits and are properly registered with the Excise Department. Any business operating without these documents risks immediate closure, legal penalties, and steep fines.

Tourism stakeholders in Pattaya are being reminded that the Excise Tax Act applies nationwide, and operating without proper licensing not only endangers a venue’s future but also undermines the city’s image as a law-abiding tourist destination.

Authorities have issued a clear warning: nightlife businesses in Pattaya must get their paperwork in order or face serious consequences.

































