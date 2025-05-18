Lost, Confused, or Had Too Many Drinks – Pattaya officials ready to help foreign tourists find their way back safely

PATTAYA, Thailand – Foreign tourists who lose their way back to hotels or guesthouses in Pattaya can easily seek help from local officials. Recently, a foreign visitor who was heavily intoxicated and unable to return to his accommodation was assisted by the Jomtien municipal officers. The officers kindly volunteered to escort him back safely, ensuring his well-being and preventing any potential accidents.

This gesture highlights the friendly and helpful attitude of Pattaya’s local authorities toward tourists, especially those who may face difficulties such as getting lost or being impaired. Visitors are encouraged to approach municipal officers or local officials if they need assistance finding their way back or require any support during their stay.

Pattaya’s commitment to tourist safety includes not only protecting visitors but also offering practical help in everyday situations—like making sure no one stumbles home alone after a night out.







































