Vendors cause traffic chaos near Bali Hai pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Vendors selling food and local products have taken over the road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier, a popular tourist spot, causing traffic jam and inconvenience for travelers. The narrow road, which is about 1.5 kilometers long, has no room for pedestrians and vehicles, as motorcycles are parked randomly on the road.







Local residents have complained that the situation affects their lives and businesses. They have suggested that the authorities should improve the road, provide parking spaces, create a market area, prevent random parking, regulate the vendors, and ensure hygiene and safety standards.

The road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier is one of the main attractions in Pattaya, as it connects the nightlife area with the pier, where tourists can take ferries to nearby islands, such as Koh Larn Island and Koh Samet Island. The road is also a scenic spot, as it offers a view of the sea and the Pattaya sign. However, the road has become a chaotic and crowded market, which has tarnished the image of Pattaya as a tourist destination.





























