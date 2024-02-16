Valentine’s Day bash sparks economic upturn on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s famed Walking Street underwent a stunning transformation into a vibrant hub of celebration on February 14, captivating international tourists with its festive ambiance on Valentine’s Day.

Amidst the pulsating energy of Walking Street, entrepreneurs in the service and entertainment sectors spared no expense in adorning their establishments, creating an enchanting environment that drew the attention of a diverse array of tourists.







Pattaya city police officers, committed to ensuring visitor safety, conducted rigorous inspections of service establishments. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety regulations, authorities urged businesses to uphold a secure environment, particularly by enforcing bans on weapons and drugs, especially concerning minors.

In a pre-Valentine’s Day report on February 13, Thanawat Phonwichai, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Director of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, provided insights into the festival’s economic impact. According to the survey, there was a notable increase in spending during Valentine’s Day, particularly among Gen Z individuals aged 13 to 23.

The survey revealed a surplus of 2,518 million baht, indicating a 5.4% rise from the previous year’s spending of 2,385 million baht. Additionally, average spending per person witnessed an increase, rising from 1,847 baht in the previous year to 2,125 baht.

Looking ahead, the Thai Chamber of Commerce predicts that the combined festivities of Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, and the Makha Bucha Day long holiday (Feb 24-26) will significantly boost the local economy. Projections estimate a surplus of over 80,000-90,000 million baht, potentially reshaping the economic landscape of Thailand.































