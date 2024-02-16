Truck driver rescued after massive collision in Laem Chabang

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A collision involving an 18-wheeler and a cargo truck on Mab Eang-Laem Chabang Road in Sri Racha, on February 14 resulted in injuries to the cargo truck’s driver, Piyanat Somneua, 35, who was trapped inside the wreckage and required immediate extraction.

Volunteer rescuers from Sri Racha used cutting tools and the “jaws of life” to extract Piyanat from the mangled vehicle within 20 minutes. Piyanat, who sustained injuries in the accident, explained that he lost control while driving and collided with the rear of the 18-wheeler trailer in front of him. He was transported to a hospital in Laem Chabang for medical treatment.







According to Nattawut Srisuwan, 28, the driver of the second 18-wheeler, he noticed Piyanat’s truck trailing behind and swerving before the collision. It appeared that Piyanat had fallen asleep and crashed into the back of his truck in the leftmost lane. Local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the precise circumstances leading to the collision.































