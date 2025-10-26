Vagrant nabbed stealing cash from tourist in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vagrant was detained in Jomtien after allegedly stealing money from a tourist, authorities reported.

Officials from the Jomtien Municipal Office, working alongside local lifeguards, responded quickly after receiving reports from members of the public about the theft. The suspect was apprehended on the spot and taken into custody.

The suspect was later handed over to Dong Tan Curve Police Station to face legal proceedings. Authorities emphasized the importance of enforcing the law to protect tourists and maintain safety in the area.



Locals expressed frustration at the incident, urging strict punishment for the suspect. Many noted that opportunities to earn an honest living, such as collecting recyclables, construction work, or daily labor, are available in the city, and condemned the suspect for choosing theft instead.

“This type of behavior causes unnecessary problems for tourists,” one resident commented. “He knew better but chose to steal.”

Officials continue to monitor the area to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety and well-being of visitors in Jomtien.















































