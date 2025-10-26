PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and road users in Sattahip are sounding the alarm over a persistent problem that seems to be ignored by the authorities and contractors alike: poorly executed road projects and dangerously inadequate street lighting.

The situation along Highway 332, from the J Intersection to Kasem Phon, has sparked public outrage after construction left newly paved sections uneven, without proper lighting or warning signs, putting drivers, especially motorcyclists, at daily risk of accidents. Recent incidents have even resulted in serious injuries and fatalities, highlighting the consequences of neglect.



Local residents describe the current state as miserable for daily commuters and accuse contractors of prioritizing budget spending on road resurfacing while ignoring far more urgent safety measures, such as functional streetlights. One concerned resident wrote, “There’s a budget to build roads, but no budget to turn on the lights. One person dies, then the lights work? That’s absurd.”

The public has consistently voiced frustration at the lack of transparency and oversight. Many residents question the logic behind construction choices. “The road wasn’t bad before. Now it’s uneven, full of bumps. Why demolish a perfectly good surface?” asked one local. Others warned that the main danger isn’t the road itself but the darkness. Dogs, curves, and speeding motorbikes create daily hazards. Citizens report that ten years of dead or stolen lights have been left unrepaired, and even after resurfacing, there are no warning signs, safety barriers, or traffic lights to protect commuters.







Commenters argue that funds would be better spent improving lighting rather than resurfacing roads unnecessarily. “Why rebuild a road that’s already fine? Why not allocate funds to lighting, solar lights, or other urgent safety measures?” one resident questioned, noting that the newly resurfaced road is actually worse than before and fails to meet acceptable standards.

The situation is worsened by insufficient oversight from local authorities, with construction often occurring without informing residents or coordinating traffic management. “We live in Sattahip, a tourism hub, yet roads are left dark and dangerous. Who is responsible?” lamented one local. Citizens are demanding accountability, warning that without immediate action, more accidents and fatalities are inevitable.

Experts argue that these recurring issues reflect a broader systemic failure, marked by poor planning, misallocated budgets, and lack of accountability. Residents demand clear answers on why good roads are destroyed, substandard lighting is tolerated, and public safety is ignored.

Sattahip’s residents are caught in a cycle of roadworks that prioritize construction appearances over human lives. With contractors continuing subpar work and authorities failing to enforce standards, the community fears the worst and is speaking out loudly, demanding change before more preventable tragedies occur.







































