Lost elderly woman reunited with daughter after being found wandering in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heartwarming rescue unfolded in Jomtien when city officials received a report through the 1337 Pattaya contact center about an elderly woman who had wandered away and could not remember her residence near Soi 17, Jomtien Beach.







Officers quickly responded and found the woman exhibiting signs of memory loss and confused speech. Upon further inquiry, they discovered that her daughter worked at a nearby hotel in Jomtien. Officials then coordinated with Patrol Unit 305 to contact her family.

The daughter arrived shortly thereafter, and officers safely escorted both mother and daughter back home.

Local residents praised the rescue, with comments such as:

“Well done!”, “Great job, I’m pleased the lady is safe.”



































