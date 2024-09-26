Vagabond high on ‘sacred honey’ detained in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A drifter under the influence of inhalants caused a disturbance in Soi Nern Plub Wan on September 24, prompting residents to detain him until authorities arrived. The man, identified as 44-year-old Prasit M was reportedly hallucinating and speaking incoherently when apprehended.







Witnesses described Prasit as claiming he was possessed by ghosts that threatened to harm him if he did not comply with their orders, which he bizarrely interpreted as a means to transition into a new life. Despite his erratic behaviour, Prasit maintained that he had not stolen anything, insisting that the two cans of glue in his possession were actually “sacred honey.”

Residents voiced concerns over Prasit’s past behaviour, noting that he had been previously suspected of stealing metal pipes, electrical wires, and tools from a nearby abandoned building used as a storage facility for a car repair shop. Earlier that day, local residents had spotted him hiding in tall grass, which raised suspicions that he was planning another theft. This led to their decision to detain him and contact the police.

Police conducted tests and found no illegal drugs in Prasit’s system. However, he exhibited clear signs of glue solvent abuse and potential mental health issues. The victims of the alleged theft opted not to press charges, and the police arranged for Prasit to receive necessary medical treatment and rehabilitation.





































