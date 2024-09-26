Residents urge Pattaya mayor to upgrade dirt road behind Maryvit School

PATTAYA, Thailand – The deteriorating condition of a dirt road behind Maryvit School in Moo 8, Nong Pla Lai, in East Pattaya has prompted local residents to appeal to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet to upgrade the roadway to concrete with proper drainage. The road is essential for residents’ access to their homes and often becomes impassable during the rainy season due to waterlogging.







On September 25, residents gathered to present land deeds that clarify the public boundaries of the area, aiming to support their request for improvements. During an inspection by city officials, it was revealed that approximately 20 households rely on this dirt road, which has become a source of daily inconvenience due to its poor condition.

Mayor Poramet addressed the concerns of the residents, noting that the inspection was a direct response to grievances communicated through the Direct Line to the Pattaya Mayor Facebook page. He highlighted that the city had previously addressed issues related to inadequate street lighting in the same area, and now the focus would shift to improving the road conditions.

“If the area is confirmed as public land, Pattaya City will allocate a budget to construct a reinforced concrete road with proper drainage,” the mayor stated. This development is expected to greatly benefit the 20 households who depend on the road. He emphasized that this project is part of a broader initiative to upgrade dirt roads throughout Pattaya, aligning with the “Better Pattaya” program aimed at sustainable urban development.

Local resident Somkid Kolanit expressed gratitude for the mayor’s prompt response, describing the struggles faced by the community. “During the dry season, we deal with dust pollution, and in the rainy season, the roads become waterlogged and full of potholes,” he said. The lack of a proper drainage system has exacerbated these issues, leading residents to resort to temporary measures, such as using water trucks to manage dust.





































