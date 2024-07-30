Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse visits Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, lovingly known as Than Oun, Honorary Chairman and Advisor to the President of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, visited the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities in central Pattaya on July 28, aiming to gain insights into the foundation’s educational programs, vocational training, and advocacy efforts for the rights of disabled individuals.







Welcomed by Father Sukhum Tanasingh, along with teachers, staff, and students, Than Oun toured the facility and observed its empowering activities. Students expressed their gratitude by performing songs for Than Oun. A tree-planting ceremony in honour of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun highlighted the foundation’s respect and loyalty to the monarch.

In a special tribute, Than Oun led a ceremony for the King, including the singing of the royal anthem, adding a poignant touch to the day’s events. His visit underscored the foundation’s vital work and commitment to supporting and advocating for disabled individuals in Thailand.





































