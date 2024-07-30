Frustrated street vendor assaults Pattaya official at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A street vendor selling grilled squid was summoned by Pattaya police for questioning after he lost his temper and assaulted a city peacekeeping officer on Jomtien Beach. The incident was captured on video by a witness at the scene.

Siwachet N. 42, admitted to being the person in the video but denied physically assaulting Udon W. the Pattaya city official. Siwachet claimed that the incident involved only a verbal confrontation and pulling of clothing. He explained that his actions stemmed from stress due to poor sales and financial burdens, emphasizing his respect for law enforcement and stating he never intended to harm an official in uniform.







Pol. Capt. Sanan Khotanont, Deputy Investigation Officer at the Pattaya City Police Station, Dong Tang Branch, summoned both parties to the police station on July 29 to interrogate and mediate an amicable settlement. During the session, Siwachet offered a formal apology for his behaviour.

Udon, the city official, chose not to pursue legal action against Siwachet, but Pattaya City authorities decided to proceed with legal actions to set an example and prevent similar incidents, reminding vendors to maintain their composure, follow regulations, and operate their businesses in designated areas to avoid legal issues.



































