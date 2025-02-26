Urgent revamp needed for Pattaya’s traffic chaos – Citizen writes a letter to the Mayor calling for action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s traffic situation has reached a critical point, with congestion, accidents, and disorder becoming an everyday occurrence. Motorbike riders frequently disregard traffic signals, causing not only delays but also creating dangerous situations for everyone on the road. The need for urgent action to address these issues has never been clearer, as residents and visitors alike grapple with the ongoing chaos. Without a significant revamp, the situation is likely to worsen, leading to even more accidents and frustration for those trying to navigate Pattaya’s busy streets.







A concerned citizen has taken matters into their own hands, writing a letter to the Mayor of Pattaya, urging immediate intervention to solve the problem of motorcycles running red lights in the city. The letter highlights the frequent violations that not only disrespect traffic laws but also pose severe risks to both motorcyclists and other road users. The letter requests the following measures:

-Increased enforcement of traffic laws, especially regarding the prosecution of traffic violators.

-Installation of CCTV cameras at key intersections to catch violators.

-Public campaigns to raise awareness about traffic laws and the dangers of ignoring traffic signals.

-Improvements to the physical infrastructure of intersections, such as clearer traffic lights and road markings.





The concerned citizen emphasized that these actions are necessary for the safety and orderly operation of Pattaya’s roads. They are hopeful that the mayor will prioritize these urgent issues and work with the relevant authorities to implement changes. They also requested that updates be provided to the public about the progress of the situation.

As traffic problems continue to escalate, it’s clear that significant reform and action are needed to restore order on Pattaya’s streets. The letter to the mayor serves as a call to action for the local government to step up and address these growing concerns with a comprehensive plan.































