Deliberate or Disregard – Motorcycle rider injured after reckless U-turn captured on CCTV in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle rider was severely injured after making an illegal U-turn across lanes, resulting in a collision with a pickup truck. The incident occurred when the rider, identified as 22-year-old Ms. Kanchana Cha-amat, was traveling on a Honda Wave 110i motorcycle. The crash left her with significant injuries to both legs and abrasions across her body. Emergency responders provided immediate first aid before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, driven by 24-year-old Mr. Phongsak Sui-Ui, which suffered damage to its front. CCTV footage from the scene clearly shows the motorcycle rider crossing into oncoming traffic as she tried to make a U-turn and enter a tunnel. The motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup truck, causing the serious injuries.







The incident has sparked public outcry, with many blaming the motorcyclist’s reckless decision to cross into oncoming traffic. Comments on social media have pointed out that the motorcycle rider seemed to disregard both the risks and the presence of a large vehicle, creating a dangerous situation for everyone involved.

Many netizens expressed sympathy for the truck driver, who was forced to deal with the consequences of someone else’s negligence. The video also highlighted how the motorcycle rider appeared to deliberately make the dangerous move, even though the road was clear behind the pickup truck, which had no vehicles following it.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of traffic violations, especially when crossing into oncoming traffic, and the importance of careful driving to avoid accidents that can have devastating consequences.





































