Unseasonal rain to drench Pattaya through weekend

More unseasonal rain will continue to drench Pattaya through the weekend.

The Thai Meteorological Department said a weak high-pressure area from China would cover the Northeast and South China Sea while the prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds would bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the East, resulting in thundershowers and isolated heavy rain through Feb. 22.

Valentine’s Day saw a short but heavy storm, flooding the usual places in East Pattaya for about a half hour.

































