Unprovoked attack in Pattaya leaves foreign tourist injured on beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Bangladeshi tourist was injured after being suddenly punched in the face while walking along Pattaya Beach late at night, raising renewed concerns about public safety in the popular tourist destination. The incident occurred on June 8, along Pattaya Beach opposite Baywalk. Police and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene after reports of an assault on a foreign visitor.







At the location, responders found a group of foreign tourists gathered around an injured man identified as Hasan, 48, a Bangladeshi national. He suffered facial injuries and a nosebleed after being punched in a sudden attack. Rescue workers provided first aid, but the victim declined hospital treatment. Witnesses said the victim had been walking along the beach with friends when an unidentified homeless man approached without any prior argument or confrontation. The suspect allegedly struck the tourist in the face and fled the scene immediately afterward.

A witness said the suspect is frequently seen in the area and is believed to exhibit behavior consistent with mental health issues. Locals also claim he often causes disturbances in public spaces, including inappropriate behavior that has raised concern among both residents and tourists. The incident has sparked renewed calls from residents and local businesses for authorities to address the issue of homelessness and untreated mental health cases in public areas, particularly along key tourist zones. They urged relevant agencies to step up monitoring, screening, and intervention measures to improve safety, restore public confidence, and protect Pattaya’s image as an international tourism destination.

















































