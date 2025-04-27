Unlicensed claw machines in Pattaya tourist areas targeted over youth addiction and wasteful spending concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jiraporn Sindhuprai, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has ramped up efforts to crack down on unlicensed claw machines, following growing concerns about their negative impact on young people. These machines, commonly found in public areas like shopping centers and tourist hotspots in Pattaya, have been criticized for their potential to attract children and teenagers, encouraging unhealthy habits and wasteful spending.

The Minister emphasized that the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) is ready to take action on any complaints regarding consumer harm, particularly those affecting vulnerable groups like youth. She assured that businesses or services causing harm to the public will be thoroughly investigated. In Pattaya, where tourism and entertainment play a major role in the economy, claw machines have become a focal point of these concerns.







Minister Jiraporn also addressed public calls to regulate claw machines in the same way that e-cigarettes are being controlled. Many parents and residents in Pattaya have raised alarms about these machines’ addictive nature and their role in encouraging gambling-like behaviors among minors. The initiative has garnered support from local communities, who are now pushing for stronger measures to ensure the protection of children and young people in tourist-friendly areas.

The Minister welcomed public reports and urged people to submit complaints, either through official channels or social media platforms. Authorities have been actively monitoring the situation and taking steps to safeguard public well-being, particularly in high-traffic areas like Pattaya’s shopping districts and entertainment zones.



In addition to the crackdown on claw machines, Minister Jiraporn also discussed the ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal sale of e-cigarettes. The campaign against illegal e-cigarettes has been underway for 30 days with significant progress, including the destruction of confiscated items. The Minister will soon report to the Prime Minister on the results of these actions and the next steps for further consumer protection initiatives.

































