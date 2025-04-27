Foreigners increasingly target Pattaya businesses and exchange booths with fake dollar banknotes, police issue warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya businesses have recently fallen victim to an increasing number of scams involving counterfeit foreign currencies, including dollars and euros. The scams have been reported across several sectors, from restaurants and retail shops to small street vendors and even exchange booths, where tourists are passing off fake banknotes in exchange for goods and services.

The fraudulent bills are reportedly well-crafted, making them difficult to distinguish from legitimate currency. However, local businesses are now on high alert, as the scammers have exploited this weakness to trick unsuspecting merchants into accepting these counterfeit notes.







Pattaya police have issued a warning to business owners to carefully inspect all foreign currency, especially US dollars and euros, when accepting payments. They advised merchants to be vigilant and utilize currency verification tools to prevent falling victim to these scams.

“These counterfeit bills are being circulated in significant quantities, and it’s not just a minor issue anymore,” said a Pattaya police spokesperson. “We urge businesses to be cautious when accepting foreign currencies and report any suspicious activity immediately.”



Authorities are also investigating how these counterfeit notes are entering the local economy, with suspicions that they might be part of a coordinated effort by tourists seeking to exploit the local market.

Local residents and business owners have expressed frustration with the situation, with some suggesting that stricter enforcement of checks on foreign currency be put in place. As the number of these incidents grows, the city is working with local banks to ensure that businesses are equipped with the necessary tools to detect fake notes.



Meanwhile, tourists visiting Pattaya are also urged to avoid unknowingly circulating counterfeit bills and to report any incidents involving suspected fake currency to the authorities.

The ongoing investigation aims to crack down on the sources of these fake notes and prevent further harm to local businesses and the economy.

































