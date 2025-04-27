Growing concerns over homeless incidents and random tourist attacks in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Growing unease is spreading among residents and tourists alike as reports of aggressive behavior from homeless individuals in Pattaya continue to rise. In recent weeks, several incidents have been reported where tourists were randomly harassed or, in rare cases, physically attacked while walking in busy areas, including beach promenades, underpasses, and near popular markets.







Local authorities have acknowledged the problem, noting that while most street dwellers are peaceful, a small number suffering from mental health issues or substance abuse problems pose a safety risk. Patrols and inspections have increased, especially around known hotspots such as the Krathing Lai Bridge, Thepprasit Road, and the Bali Hai Pier area.

A similar incident recently occurred by the beach in Sattahip, where a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked by a man believed to be homeless and mentally unstable. The unprovoked assault, which left the victim injured, has further fueled public concerns about the growing risks posed by street dwellers in tourist areas like Pattaya and neighboring districts.

Concerned residents have taken to social media, sharing personal accounts and videos of aggressive encounters. Some expressed fears that if the issue remains unchecked, it could damage Pattaya’s image as a safe, tourist-friendly destination.

Municipal officials stated that they are working with social services to offer help to the homeless population, but warned that anyone who poses a threat to public safety will be removed and face legal consequences. They urged tourists to remain aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious or aggressive behavior to the police.

Efforts are ongoing to balance compassion for vulnerable groups with maintaining safety for the millions of visitors Pattaya welcomes each year.

































