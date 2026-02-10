Unidentified foreign woman found dead in Pattaya Sea, investigation underway

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are investigating after the body of an unidentified foreign woman was found floating in the sea off Pattaya on the morning of February 9.

At around 9:30 a.m., Pattaya City Police were alerted to the discovery of a body in the water behind the Dongtan Curve police substation in the Jomtien area. Officers, lifeguards, and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.







Preliminary examinations confirmed the deceased was a foreign woman. Her identity and nationality have not yet been established, and the cause of death remains unknown.

Pattaya city lifeguards deployed a patrol boat to secure the area, as strong sea currents threatened to carry the body further offshore. Investigators from Pattaya City Police Station, together with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon, later recovered the body and brought it ashore.





The remains were sent for a formal autopsy as part of standard legal procedures.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play, no personal identification documents found, and no reports of missing property at this stage. Authorities are continuing to verify the woman’s identity, determine the cause of death, and review any relevant CCTV footage or witness information as part of the ongoing investigation.



































