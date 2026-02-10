Foreign tourist collapses on Wong Amat Beach, Pattaya officials rush emergency aid

By Pattaya Mail
PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign male tourist collapsed after suffering a suspected heart-related medical emergency on Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya on February 9, prompting swift assistance from Pattaya municipal officers.

According to officials, the tourist was found unconscious with a pale complexion and a known pre-existing heart condition. Municipal enforcement officers immediately coordinated with emergency services to request an ambulance.

The man was urgently transported to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further treatment.



Authorities noted that extreme heat conditions may have been a contributing factor and urged the public—especially elderly people and those with underlying health conditions—to take extra precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Witnesses at the scene, including both Thai nationals and foreign tourists, assisted officers during the emergency. Several bystanders praised the quick response and the willingness of people nearby to help.

With temperatures remaining high across Pattaya, officials are again reminding residents and visitors to be alert to signs of heat exhaustion and sudden fainting, particularly along beaches and outdoor areas.

Officials coordinate with emergency services at Wong Amat Beach as an ambulance is dispatched to transport the foreign tourist to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for urgent treatment.

 

Bystanders and beachgoers look on as Pattaya authorities respond swiftly to the medical emergency amid extreme heat conditions in Pattaya.















